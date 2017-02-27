United Airlines to offer seasonal non-stop flight between Bradley, San Francisco

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Travelers will be able to fly non-stop from Bradley International Airport to San Francisco International Airport beginning this summer.

The Connecticut Airport Authority and United Airlines announced the seasonal service Monday, which will run from June 8 to September 5.

The outbound flight will leave Bradley at 6:30 AM (ET), with an arrival in San Francisco at 9:46 AM (PT). The inbound flight will depart San Francisco at 10:30 PM (PT), with an arrival to Bradley at 6:53 AM (ET).

“United is proud to offer our Connecticut customers a convenient and comfortable travel experience between Hartford and our premier Pacific gateway hub in San Francisco,” Aileen Moriarty, United’s manager of Connecticut Sales, said. “This new route will provide multiple connections to destinations along the U.S. West Coast and to United’s international routes to China and business centers throughout Asia.”

Bradley is the second largest airport in New England, and has also recently added flights to Scotland via Norwegian Air.