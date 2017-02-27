Trump proposes $54 billion defense boost

NBC's Tracie Potts Published: Updated:
President Trump proposes $54 billion in defense spending, offset by other budget cuts.
(NBC News) President Donald Trump is proposing a $54 billion increase in military spending, offset by budget cuts in other areas.

The Trump budget would boost defense spending ten percent, plus spend more on intelligence and homeland security, paid for by cutting foreign aid, environmental programs and “non-defense programs.”

Democrats are already questioning where the money will come from, along with some fiscally conservative groups.

“The places he’s looking to pay for things are the smallest areas of the budget,” notes Maya MacGuineas of the Committee for a Responsible Budget.

On Tuesday President Trump will pitch his budget to the lawmakers who’ll work on the details.

For now, Congress is still weighing whether to order a special prosecutor to investigate Trump ties to Russia.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2l5Ngv1

