State of emergency remains in effect in Conway, cleanup continues

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – The cleanup is continuing in the Franklin County town of Conway, a day and a half after an EF-1 tornado touched down, destroying buildings and knocking down numerous trees.

Acting Town Administrator Patricia Vincagsi and Sean O’Rourke, chairman of the Board of Selectmen, held a news conference Monday morning to update local residents on the progress. Vincagsi said that much of the area impacted by the tornado remains inaccessible, and that six structures have been deemed unsafe as a result of the tornado. A state of emergency remains in effect for the town.

Debris removal is continuing, and crews are trying to clear all the roads, though Whately Road from Maple Street to Route 116 will be shut down for the foreseeable future. A portion of Main Poland Road will also be shut down while the cleanup continues.

An earlier report from the National Weather Service that one person was injured in the tornado was erroneous, Vincagsi said, adding that it was fortunate everyone managed to make it through the storm without any serious injuries.

O’Rourke said that officials from neighboring communities have been offering help to the town of Conway, and they have been in touch with Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito and other state officials about assistance from them. Polito, who is serving as acting governor while Gov. Charlie Baker is in Washington, is scheduled to visit Conway at 1:00 P.M. along with officials from MEMA to get an in-person look at the damage.

Due to the heavy damage in portions of town, classes were cancelled for Monday at the Conway Grammar School, though school was in-session for older Conway students who attend Frontier Regional in Deerfield and Franklin Tech in Turners Falls.

Some good news for Conway residents is that power has been completely restored to the town.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Town of Conway’s website for the latest emergency management updates.

People who are interested in helping those affected by the tornado can make cash or gift card donations at the Greenfield Savings Bank, or may contribute to the Conway, Mass Tornado Relief fund through GoFundMe.