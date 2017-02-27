Tornado cleanup continues in Conway

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Power has been restored for most people in Conway and Goshen Monday morning, but the cleanup continues from a tornado that destroyed parts of both towns over the weekend.

Joe Zadroga, a homeowner on Maple Street in Conway, told 22News he was scared because he wasn’t expecting a tornado to pass through his neighborhood. He said his home was damaged and a barn across the street was flattened.

“It was really too hard to understand what was going on,” Zadroga said. “I could hear a locomotive, kind of a deep sound wind, coming by my windows. It was about 7:15 p.m. so I couldn’t see anything happening. The wind was getting more intense. I went upstairs, the sky lights were being pulled out– the pressure from the inside to the outside were so different, that the windows seemed to be pulling away. It was one of those nights when you hope it doesn’t get worse.”

Classes have been cancelled Monday for students at the Conway Grammar School. The National Weather Service reports that the highest wind gusts, estimated to be from 100-110 mph, occurred on Whately and Main Poland Roads, which are just minutes from the school.

Not only did the tornado tear down several power lines and snapped thick pine trees mid-way up their trunks, it also blew roofs and siding off of homes.

One person was injured after a tree fell onto a home on South Deerfield Road, according to the National Weather Service.

