The Oscars: What went wrong?

(NBC News) For several minutes Sunday evening it appeared a Best Picture win had capped a magical seven-Oscar night for “La La Land”.

Only, it didn’t.

An envelope mix-up backstage had resulted in an unbelieveable mistake.

During “La La Land”‘s acceptance speeches, show producers realized presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty had read from the wrong card and rushed on stage to announce that “Moonlight” was the real winner.

The audience was stunned, as was the “Moonlight” team.

“The folks from ‘La La Land’ were so gracious,” said “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins. “I couldn’t imagine being in there place and having to do that.”

The win was the third of the night for “Moonlight”, including a Best Supporting Actor win for Mahershala Ali, the first ever Muslim actor to win an Oscar.

