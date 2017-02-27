Suspect in double killing waives rendition, returns to MA

The suspect was taken into custody Friday in South Carolina

By Published:
Photo courtesy Massachusetts State Police
Photo courtesy Massachusetts State Police

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A suspect in a gruesome killing of two people in Peabody has waived rendition in South Carolina and will be arraigned in Massachusetts.

The Essex district attorney’s office says Wes Doughty agreed Monday to return to Massachusetts.

He’s expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Peabody District Court on murder charges.

Doughty was sought in connection with the Feb. 18 slaying of Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor, whose bodies were found in a cluttered Peabody home. The scene was so grisly that at first police couldn’t tell how many victims there were.

Police say Doughty was also likely responsible for a carjacking in Middleton, Massachusetts.

He was taken into custody Friday in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Another suspect, Michael Hebb, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. He’s being held without bail.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s