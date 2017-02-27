Suit tests 20-day voter registration cutoff in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — A lawsuit challenging the state’s 20-day voter registration cutoff is working its way through the courts with a goal of finding a final resolution ahead of next year’s elections.

Defenders of the 20-day cutoff say it’s an important tool for the orderly management of the election process in Massachusetts.

Critics say that ending voter registration 20 days before Election Day is arbitrary. They point to the state’s adoption of early voting during last year’s election.

The early voting schedule allowed voters to begin casting ballots on Oct. 24, two weeks ahead of Election Day.

Kirsten Mayer, a lawyer challenging the law, says the fact that the state was able to let early voting begin just five days after the Oct. 19 registration cutoff shows that the 20-day deadline is unnecessary.