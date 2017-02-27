Springfield man could face life in prison for 2013 murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man could spend the rest of his life in Prison for shooting and killing another man in a drag racing dispute.

Benjamin Rivera was sentenced Monday to 20 years to life for second degree murder.

Rivera shot Angel Llorens on May 22, 2013 following a dispute over removing a sticker for an illegal street racing club.

While Rivera was indicted for first degree murder, the jury found him guilty of murder in the second degree, which allows the possibility of parole.

“At least twenty years in prison Mr.Rivera will spend pursuant to this verdict, and after that it’s up to the parole board. It is technically a life sentence, and there is a possibility he will spend the natural life in prison,” said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Gulluni said Rivera was rushed to prison where he has already started serving his sentence.