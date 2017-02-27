Some residents “not ready” for East Windsor casino

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – East Windsor has been chosen for a proposed third tribal casino in Connecticut.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes announced Monday they had reached an agreement with the town’s board of selectmen to bring a $300 million casino to Connecticut, a mere fifteen minute drive from MGM Springfield.

The casino would replace a closed movie theater just off of I-91, making it too close and too convenient for some Springfield residents, who said it could take businesses away from Massachusetts.

Tito Rodriguez of Springfield said, “It might draw a lot of attention from Springfield’s casino over there”

Peter Bent, a Springfield resident, said, “It depends what they offer too, if it’s just slots, slot machines and stuff like that. But if they bring table games and poker, I’m sure that will certainly make a difference.”

The agreement with East Windsor would bring the town $3 million before the casino opens, as well as $3 million a year on top of any regular tax payments, also expected to be in the millions. The Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes have said the casino would keep jobs in Connecticut, but some neighbors aren’t weren’t pleased with the proposal.

Lisa Weskoski, a longtime resident of East Windsor, said, “I think what’s gonna happen is they’re gonna start here if they’re coming from Hartford. You’re traveling, hey lets stop, oh look there’s a hotel, and a casino. I’ll be looking to move, just because of the traffic”. She said, “I’m not ready for a casino, I’ve been here twenty-two years.”

Connecticut State lawmakers still need to approve a third casino for the project to move forward.