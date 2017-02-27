Seasonal activities with Hilltown Families!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The kids are getting stir crazy, and you might be running low on indoor activities, but we’ve got you covered! Sienna Wildfield, Founder and Executive Director of Hilltown Families brought us some great ideas from their seasonal itinerary!

Holidays & National Observation Days:

Poetry Month

Women’s History Month

Spring Holidays (Easter & Passover)

Earth Day

Cultural Traditions:

Sugar Season

Shearing Season

Nature-Based Occurrences:

Vernal Pools & Baby Animals

Spring Birds