Seasonal activities with Hilltown Families!

By Published: Updated:
sienna

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – The kids are getting stir crazy, and you might be running low on indoor activities, but we’ve got you covered! Sienna Wildfield, Founder and Executive Director of Hilltown Families brought us some great ideas from their seasonal itinerary!

Holidays & National Observation Days:

  • Poetry Month
  • Women’s History Month
  • Spring Holidays (Easter & Passover)
  • Earth Day

Cultural Traditions:

  • Sugar Season
  • Shearing Season

Nature-Based Occurrences:

  • Vernal Pools & Baby Animals
  • Spring Birds

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s