SPRINGFIELD,Mass. (WWLP)- A section of Wilbraham Road in Springfield is closed due to a water main break.

Springfield Police Capt. Brian Keenan told 22News Wilbraham Road is closed between Benton and Alden Streets.

Drivers should give themselves extra time to avoid this area. Keenan said the water main repair could take a couple of hours.

