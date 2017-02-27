Pittsfield teenager found, months after disappearance

Stacia Sweet was located on Wednesday

By Published:
Stacia Sweet
Stacia Sweet. Image Courtesy: Pittsfield Police Department

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 16 year-old girl who had been missing for several months has been found.

The Pittsfield Police Department posted on their official Facebook Page that Stacia Sweet, who was reported missing in October, was located last Wednesday.

Police had alerted members of the public to Sweet’s disappearance, saying that she may have been in the North Adams or Bennington, Vermont areas.

Information on where she was found was not immediately available. 22News has left a message with the Pittsfield Police Department for additional details.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s