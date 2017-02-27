Pittsfield teenager found, months after disappearance

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 16 year-old girl who had been missing for several months has been found.

The Pittsfield Police Department posted on their official Facebook Page that Stacia Sweet, who was reported missing in October, was located last Wednesday.

Police had alerted members of the public to Sweet’s disappearance, saying that she may have been in the North Adams or Bennington, Vermont areas.

Information on where she was found was not immediately available. 22News has left a message with the Pittsfield Police Department for additional details.