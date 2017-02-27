MassDOT announced overnight closures in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced overnight closures along I-91 Springfield from Monday night through Friday morning.

From 9 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning, Exit 8, which takes you from I-91 North to I-291, is closed.

Also, State Street is closed overnight between East Columbus Avenue and Hall of Fame Avenue from 8 p.m. each night, until 5 a.m. the following morning.

These closures are required for bearing replacement, delivery of materials to the work zone, and deck demolition on the viaduct.

Traffic will be routed to signed detour routes.

To reach I-291 East/Route 20 East from I-91 North while Exit 8 is closed:

Take Exit 10 for Main Street/Route 116. Take a right onto Main Street/Route 116. Turn left onto Liberty Street, then turn left onto Chestnut Street. Take the ramp on the right to access I-291 East/Route 20 East.

To reach I-91 South from I-291 West/Route 20 West while Exit 1A is closed:

Take Exit 2B on I-291 West and follow signs for Dwight Street. Turn left on Dwight Street, then turn right on State Street. Turn left on West Columbus Avenue/Hall of Fame Avenue, and bear left after crossing Union Street, to merge onto I-91 South.

While State Street is closed:

From Hall of Fame Avenue, continue past State Street and turn left on Union Street. Turn left on East Columbus Avenue to access State Street.

From State Street, turn right on East Columbus Avenue. Turn left at Boland Way and immediately turn left on Hall of Fame Avenue.

From East Columbus Avenue, continue past State Street, then turn left at Boland Way and immediately turn left on Hall of Fame Avenue.

MassDOT advises drivers to plan for additional travel time through this area.