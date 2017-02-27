Manhunt underway for Mississippi murder suspect

WLBT's Courtney Ann Jackson Published: Updated:
28-year-old Alex Bridges Deaton is wanted in connection with two murders and the apparently random shooting of a jogger.
28-year-old Alex Bridges Deaton is wanted in connection with two murders and the apparently random shooting of a jogger.

(WLBT) A Mississippi man is at the center of a nationwide manhunt in the murders of two women and the shooting of a jogger.

28-year-old Alex Bridges Deaton is accused in the murder of his girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson, as well as aggravated assault after he allegedly shot a woman as she was jogging early Friday morning in Rankin County, Mississippi.

Neshoba County Sheriff Tommy Waddell has also named him as a “person of great interest” in the murder of 69-year-old Brenda Pinter in Neshoba County.

Deaton, who is considered armed and extremely dangerous, is described as a white male, standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 170 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. If anyone comes in contact with Deaton they should not attempt to engage him, but contact authorities via 911.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2lgTGmx

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s