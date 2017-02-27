Man found guilty in Springfield murder to be sentenced Monday

Benjamin will be sentenced at the Hampden County Hall of Justice

By Published:
llorens-murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is scheduled to be sentenced Monday after being found guilty in connection to the 2013 murder of a 22 year-old man in Springfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesman for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that a jury found Benjamin Rivera guilty of second degree murder in the killing of Angel Llorens.

Llorens was shot near the corner of Hollywood Street and Belmont Avenue in Forest Park on May 22, 2013, following a dispute over a sticker of an illegal street racing team.

Rivera will be sentenced at the Hampden County Hall of Justice.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s