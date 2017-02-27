Man found guilty in Springfield murder to be sentenced Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is scheduled to be sentenced Monday after being found guilty in connection to the 2013 murder of a 22 year-old man in Springfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesman for the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that a jury found Benjamin Rivera guilty of second degree murder in the killing of Angel Llorens.

Llorens was shot near the corner of Hollywood Street and Belmont Avenue in Forest Park on May 22, 2013, following a dispute over a sticker of an illegal street racing team.

Rivera will be sentenced at the Hampden County Hall of Justice.