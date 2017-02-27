Lt. Governor Karyn Polito inspected Conway tornado damage

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito visited the town of Conway to inspect the tornado damage and recovery efforts Monday.

Polito was joined by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Director, Kurt Schwartz, along with other MEMA and local officials.

During the walking tour, Polito surveyed the damage and spoke with residents whose homes were damaged by the storm.

She said she was impressed with how quickly and efficiently emergency crews responded, in an attempt to restore some normality to the towns.

“You can see that the collaboration and the response from all of the first responders, both local and state, worked to help stabilize this community very quickly,” said Polito.

Polito also said she has talked to Governor Charlie Baker about what next steps are necessary to effectively aid the community.

Governor Baker is currently in Washington, D.C. He will be back in Massachusetts Tuesday morning.