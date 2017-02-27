Jury selected in Aaron Hernandez double murder trial

Associated Press and Bill Tomison Published:
Aaron Hernandez sits with his defense team during a court appearance at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Aaron Hernandez sits with his defense team during a court appearance at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — With two final jurors picked at Suffolk Superior Court Monday, a full jury has been selected in the double murder trial of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.

Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday. 12 regular jurors and four alternates — sixteen in all — will hear the case.

The former Pats tight end is charged with shooting and killing two men in 2012 after he encountered them at a Boston nightclub. Prosecutors say Hernandez became enraged when one of the men accidentally bumped into him at the club, causing him to spill his drink. He’s accused of opening fire on their car at a stop light.

Hernandez has entered a plea of not guilty.

He is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

