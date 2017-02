HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Criminal Investigations Bureau is looking for the public’s help identifying a man they say shoplifted from Sunglass Hut in the Holyoke Mall.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said the suspect is wanted in relation to three incidents where he allegedly stole several pairs of high end sunglasses.

If you have any information regarding the suspect you’re asked to call the Holyoke Police Detectives at (413)-322-6940.