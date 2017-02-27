Guilty plea from the man who buried his truck after deadly crash in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – One year in jail for a Monson man who hit and killed a pedestrian in Palmer, drove away and then crushed and buried the truck involved. 22News found out he was not convicted of Vehicular Homicide, and we wanted to find out why.

On New Years Eve December 2015, 59-year-old Gary LeBlanc was killed in a hit and run crash on North Main Street in Palmer. Nine days later ,Palmer Police found the truck involved, crushed and buried behind the home of Christopher Lemek, Jr. of Monson.

“My first reaction was oh my God. How could somebody bury their vehicle and to try to not fess up for what they did,” Allen Cournoyer of Palmer told 22News last year when the vehicle was found.

Monday February 27th, Lemek was sentenced to one year in jail after he pleaded guilty to Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury and Death.

Hampden County D-A spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News Lemek was not charged with Vehicular Homicide, because the victim would have been tough to see. Leydon said the cross walk wasn’t properly painted, the accident area wasn’t well-lit, and LeBlanc was wearing dark clothing.

Lemek also pleaded guilty to driving without his ignition interlock device. After two OUIs he was required to have it in his personal car, to prevent him from drinking and driving. Although the truck he was driving that night, did not have it.

Leydon told 22News, “It was determined that speed was not a factor in this case… and it was not determinable if alcohol was involved. Important to note that without speed or alcohol being factors, vehicular homicide is a misdemeanor. He pleaded to two felonies.”

Lemek was sentenced to two years at the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow, serving one year and the second year suspended with two years probation.