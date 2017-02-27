Government looking at benefits, drawbacks of self-driving cars

BOSTON (WWLP) – At some point, we might all find ourselves traveling in self-driving cars, and the Trump Administration believes the new technology has the potential to save lives.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao believes self-driving cars could have many benefits: from helping the elderly and disabled get around safely, to reducing traffic deaths caused by human error. Chao challenged the auto industry and state governors to break-down the public’s concerns about self-driving cars during the National Governor’s Association winter meeting in Washington Sunday night.

Governor Charlie Baker said that many companies have re-located to Massachusetts to test self-driving cars on the roads in inclement weather. The next step is figuring-out how these futuristic vehicles can share the road with cars operated by people.

Rep. Brian Ashe (D-Longmeadow) told 22News that he sees many life-saving benefits.

“Whether it is people that are inebriated, if it takes people off the roadways that shouldn’t be driving, I think there will be a lot of huge benefits for people in the Commonwealth,” Ashe said.

Governor Baker urged the administration to consider how this technology could impact jobs, such as those of taxi and truck drivers.