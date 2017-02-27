Goshen neighborhood dealing with tornado damage

Damage to a house on Pine Road in Goshen following a tornado on February 25, 2016.
Damage to a house on Pine Road in Goshen following a tornado on February 25, 2016.

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The worst damage from this past weekend’s tornado was in the Franklin County town of Conway, but before the tornado got there, it touched down in nearby Goshen, in Hampshire County.

The most severe damage in Goshen was on Pine Road, where two homes were struck by trees. The neighborhood is a heavily forested and scenic area, which is home to both year-round and summer residents.

Mindy, a Pine Road resident, told 22News that on Saturday night, she heard what sounded like a freight train. Her house shook as the tornado moved through the neighborhood. When it had passed, she said that a tree came down in her backyard, but her home was unscathed.

22News reporter Alessandra Martinez is surveying the damage in Goshen, and will show you how people are dealing with it tonight on 22News starting at 5:00.

