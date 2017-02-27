Father, 2 young children killed in Utah plane crash

IRON COUNTY, Utah (KTVX) — A father and his two young children were killed in a plane crash in rural southern Utah over the weekend.

Randy Wells, of Sandy, and his two children, Asher, 8, and Sarah, 3, were returning from a family event in Phoenix when their plane went down near Highway 20 and the Iron/Garfield County border Saturday.

After a nearly 36-hour search, heartache rippled through family, neighbors and search crews, as news emerged late Monday morning a helicopter found the wreckage of the Wells’ single-engine plane.

“It was a pretty significant impact,” Iron County Sheriff Mark Gower said.

Investigators believe a dark night and bad weather contributed to the crash. It appears Wells was unable to gain altitude to get over a ridge.

“It’s tough on everybody that’s involved that has invested into this. It wears on you emotionally. You want the happy ending and it doesn’t always happen,” Sheriff Gower said.

Around 200 people searched for the Wells’, including a couple dozen church members from Sandy.

“It’s impossible to fill a Randy-sized hole in our lives,” Spencer Wright said, Wells’ 2nd Counselor in the LDS ward bishopric.

“Bishop Wells did everything he could for everyone else,” added Diane Iman, who dropped everything to help find Wells and his children.

The crash victims leave behind a mother and wife who is 20 weeks pregnant.