F-15s scheduled for early AM take off out of Westover

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several F-15 Eagle jets are scheduled to take off from Westover Air Reserve Base later this week.

Westover Air Reserve Base MSgt. Andrew Biscoe told 22News residents in the area of the base can expect to hear the jets take off before 6:00 a.m. The exact time is not being released for security reasons.

The F-15s arrived at Westover Sunday to refuel before they head overseas.

Biscoe said Westover’s proximity to Europe and its long runways make it a reliable base for these types of stops.