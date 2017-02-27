F-15s scheduled for early AM take off out of Westover

F-15 Eagles to depart later this week

By Published:
f-15

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several F-15 Eagle jets are scheduled to take off from Westover Air Reserve Base later this week.

Westover Air Reserve Base MSgt. Andrew Biscoe told 22News residents in the area of the base can expect to hear the jets take off before 6:00 a.m. The exact time is not being released for security reasons.

The F-15s arrived at Westover Sunday to refuel before they head overseas.

Biscoe said Westover’s proximity to Europe and its long runways make it a reliable base for these types of stops.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s