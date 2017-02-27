Elder advocates asking lawmakers to improve healthcare for seniors

BOSTON (WWLP) – Seniors living on a fixed income say they won’t have enough money to cover their medical services if ObamaCare’s taken away. Those seniors believe the state isn’t doing enough to help.

Hundreds of elder advocates converged on the State House Monday, calling on the lawmakers to improve healthcare for seniors.

Currently, a senior in Massachusetts must have less than $2,000 in assets to qualify for MassHealth; that’s less than half the federal Medicaid asset limit.

Without jobs, some seniors that don’t qualify have to go without prescriptions or doctors’ appointments. One advocate supports a bill to raise the MassHealth asset limit to roughly $7,000.

“We’re not asking to live in the Taj Mahal, but we’re asking just to have a roof over our head, food on the table and medical treatment,” said Kathleen Paul of the Massachusetts Senior Action Council.

More than 50 state legislators signed onto the bill, including Springfield representatives Bud Williams and Carlos Gonzalez.