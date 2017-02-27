Easthampton explosives suspect due in court Monday

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man arrested in connection to the discovery of explosives and ammunition inside a building in Easthampton is due back in court Monday for a dangerousness hearing.

Forty-one-year-old Bryan Desmarais is facing multiple charges including:

Throw/Place/Explode explosives

Possession of an incendiary device

Possession of explosives and destructive devices

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Desmarais’ attorney entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during his arraignment at Northampton District Court on February 17. He is currently being held without bail at the Hampshire County jail.

Easthampton police found the bomb-making materials, manufactured explosives, and ammunition inside a rental space at 142 Pleasant Street earlier this month. Police said Desmarais lives on Ridgewood Terrace, across the street from where explosives were found.

The Easthampton Police Department’s investigation began Super Bowl Sunday, after reports of multiple explosions in the Pleasant Street area, near Lower Mill Pond were called in.

Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Matthew Thomas previously told 22News this case is likely to go to superior court due to the severity of the charges.

Related: