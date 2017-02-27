Dr. Phil – “‘Police called 100 times on our car-stealing, drug-taking daughter'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Tom and Karen say their 15-year-old daughter, Madison, is out of control.

Tom says he has served seven tours of duty in the Middle East commanding troops but says he has faced his scariest and most dangerous enemy in his own home.

Tom and Karen say the police have been called 100 times and Madison has been charged four times with domestic abuse for physically attacking Tom. In addition, they claim Madison has stolen their car 30 times, and most recently, Tom says Madison was in an 80- mile-per-hour car chase — while high on drugs, with a friend carrying a gun — which ended with the car being totaled.

Tom and Karen say they desperately need Dr. Phil’s help as they fear for their lives.

