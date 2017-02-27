Dozens injured in Mardis Gras crash

(NBC News) New Orleans police say the man who plowed his truck into a group celebrating Mardi Gras on a New Orleans street Saturday night was drunk at the time of the crash.

The driver, 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto, was arrested with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

The crash injured more than two dozen people, with 21 transported to area hospitals. Miraculously, no one was killed.

Witnesses say Rizzuto struck several other vehicles, then veered into the crowd before crashing his truck.

