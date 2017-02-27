Dozens injured in Mardis Gras crash

NBC's Sarah Dallof Published: Updated:
Police say driver's blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit when he struck several vehicles and plowed into a Mardis Gras parade Saturday night. NBC's Sarah Dallof reports.
(NBC News) New Orleans police say the man who plowed his truck into a group celebrating Mardi Gras on a New Orleans street Saturday night was drunk at the time of the crash.

The driver, 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto, was arrested with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

The crash injured more than two dozen people, with 21 transported to area hospitals. Miraculously, no one was killed.

Witnesses say Rizzuto struck several other vehicles, then veered into the crowd before crashing his truck.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2lY2OQZ

