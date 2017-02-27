Conway tornado a “highly unusual occurrence”

One person was injured after a tree fell onto a home in Conway

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: ReportIt submission
Photo Courtesy: ReportIt submission

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – A tornado destroyed homes and businesses in western Massachusetts over the weekend.

One person was hurt after a tree fell onto a home on South Deerfield Road in Conway, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado briefly touched down in the Hampshire County town of Goshen, before lifting off the ground for several miles, and again touching down in Conway.

The tornado made a five-mile path through Conway over a five minute span. Wind gusts in most of the damaged areas were between 80-100 mph, but in the areas of Main Poland Road and Whately Road, gusts were estimated to be from 100-110 mph.

The last tornado in Massachusetts touched down on August 22, 2016.

The National Weather Service is calling Saturday’s tornado a “highly unusual occurrence.” It was the first time Massachusetts has had a tornado touch down in February since 1950.

Conway Damage

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s