Conway residents sorting through debris following tornado

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Conway are cleaning up the debris after a tornado tore through town over the weekend, destroying several homes and businesses.

People were hard at work in the Maple Street area, clearing the rubble from damaged buildings, as well as downed trees. As a show of just how much difference a short distance can make, in the area of the nearby Town Hall, buildings were barely touched by the storm.

Saturday night’s EF-1 tornado brought winds of up to 110 miles per hour. Joe Maggs lost his antiques shop in the storm.

“I went to the door to see outside, I almost got sucked through the door, and a minute later, it was all over. I went out to have a closer look, and walked by where the barn used to be, and there was no barn,” Maggs said.

He told 22News that they are working on cleaning up the mess, so that they can eventually go into the rubble to see whether they can save any of the antiques. Maggs, who lives next door to the antiques shop with his wife, told 22News that he is just happy that neither of them were hurt.