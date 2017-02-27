Conway residents coming together to rebuild

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday morning in Conway, all you could hear was the birds chirping as the sun came up. But Saturday night looked a lot different as an EF1 tornado tore through parts of town.

“It almost sounded like a train coming, so the dog and I ran into the bathroom and huddled until it passed, and then we came outside and saw the damage and the trees down, and I felt very lucky to be alive,” Conway resident Heather Vickery said.

Residents were up Monday morning walking around, surveying the damage, and beginning the cleanup.

“I was trying to figure out what actually happened- was it a tornado or was it microburst? It just looked like disaster,” Suzanne Artemieff of Conway said.

One of the areas hardest-hit by this tornado is known as Pumpkin Hollow. There, one home had its façade ripped right off. The residents were home at the time.

“I was just thankful that no one in our group, our dinner group, was injured. More thankful when I heard the next day that no one in the town had gotten hurt. I’m glad I live in a small town like this, because everyone came and said: ‘What can I do? You want to stay at my place? We’ll bring you food,’” Steve Thomas of Conway said.

Now, people in this town of fewer than 2,000 residents are coming together to rebuild, Town officials expect the cleanup to continue throughout the week.

Power has been restored, and residents say they are just thankful that everyone is safe.