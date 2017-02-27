Connecticut tribes pick East Windsor for 3rd casino

Former cinema property chosen over Windsor Locks site

By Published: Updated:
east-windsor-casino-agreement

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WWLP) – The tribes that run Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods have jointly announced a closed movie theater in East Windsor as their proposed site for their state’s third casino.  The Connecticut State Legislature must still approve a third casino in the state.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribes chose East Windsor over nearby Windsor Locks.  The tribes had previously eliminated East Hartford, South Windsor and Hartford from contention.  If approved, this casino will compete with MGM Springfield.

The East Windsor Select Board accepted the casino deal on Saturday.

