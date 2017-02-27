Chicopee crash brought down live wires; driver stuck in car

Drivers told to avoid Plainfield Street area

By Published: Updated:
chicopee-van-wires-down
Image Courtesy: Chicopee Police Department

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver of a minivan became stuck inside his vehicle, following a crash in which live wires came down.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that the single-vehicle crash is on Plainfield Street, not far from the intersection of Center Street.

Wilk said that the driver was able to get out eventually, and was taken to the hospital.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, while Chicopee police, firefighters, and Chicopee Electric Light Crews work.

Nearby businesses are out of power as a result of the crash.

Click here to view the map on your mobile device.

