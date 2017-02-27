3 charter schools in Massachusetts approved

MALDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The state education board approved three new charter schools, two of which will be here in western Massachusetts.

The decision comes after Massachusetts residents voted against allowing state to authorize up to 12 new charter schools or expansions per year.

The board of Elementary and Secondary Education met in Malden Monday to vote on the proposal. The board approved the proposed Hampden Charter School of Science in Westfield, five to three.

The school will open in 2018 and initially enroll 252 students in grades six to nine from Agawam, Holyoke, Westfield and West Springfield. It will grow to serve 588 students in grades 6 to 12.

The Old Sturbridge Academy Charter Public School will also open this fall, and will enroll 160 students in kindergarten through third grade from several towns in Hampden and Worcester County, from Palmer to Webster.

It will eventually grow to serve 360 students in grades kindergarten to eight.