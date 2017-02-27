2017 Hair color trends with Vivid Salon

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking to make yourself over, a great place to start is with your hair color, but what color is best for you? Basia Belz, Owner of Vivid Salon talked us through the top hair color trends!

At Vivid Salon, achieving your dream color and maintaining that color after you leave the salon is important! At the salon, they carry Fabuloso products, which conditions, revives, adds shine, intensifies color, and tones the color of your hair for bright color even after you leave the salon!

Vivid Hair Salon & Spa

99 Elm St, Westfield, MA 01085

(413) 564-0062

to visit their website, click here

Promotional Consideration Provided By: Vivid Hair Salon & Spa