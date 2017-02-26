Winter thunderstorm ripped through Conway

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – The unusual winter thunderstorm caused severe damage to parts of western Massachusetts.

The city of Conway held a press conference and in the press conference, 22News found out emergency management agencies have been called in to help this town recover from this disaster.

The catastrophic storm ripped thru the town, leaving some without a place to call home. Roofs were ripped off several homes, downed trees and power lines covered roadways.

Six homes were deemed unsafe by the building inspectors, forcing those families out of their homes.

Crews have been working to restore power. According to acting town administrator, Eversource estimates 95% of power will be back on tonight by 10.

Bob Armstrong said, “Well in my 35 years, I’ve never seen a storm like this and I’ve never seen 71 degree weather in February.”

Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Conservation and Recreation, mass dot, franklin county regional response team are all here assisting this town of about 2000 people recover from this storm.

Acting town administrator told 22News, The Lt. Governor has been in touch with town and providing them with any resources they need.