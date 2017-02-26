Victim of deadly accident in Montague identified

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office has identified 21 year old Amanda Lilly as the woman killed in Friday’s three-car accident in Montague.

At around 10PM Friday night on Turners Falls Road, two cars collided head on and then a third vehicle struck those vehicles.

Lilly was driving one of the vehicles. She was the only one inside her car.

Four people in another vehicle suffered only minor injuries. The condition of two people in the third vehicle are still not known.

