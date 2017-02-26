Two suspects arrested in Chicopee on larceny charges

Published:
Courtesy: MGNonline
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police arrested people accused of stealing nearly $3,000 in merchandise from the Home Depot.

These two men allegedly walked out of the store with a carriage full of unpaid for items.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officer were able to find and arrest both suspects.

27 year old Christopher Hedges and 43 year old Saul Pellot-Vendrell. Both from Hartford.

Officer Wilk said one man distracted the greeter, while the other walked out with the merchandise. They are both charged with larceny and are being held on $1,000 bail.

