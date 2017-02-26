Tornado destroys parts of Conway and Goshen

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service determined it was a tornado that destroyed parts of Conway and Goshen Saturday night. On Sunday night, the debris cleanup and power restoration effort continued.

The tornado brought wind gusts up to 110 mph. It destroyed homes, knocked out power, and had town officials working through the night to assess the damage and do wellness checks on residents.

The powerful wind caused serious damage to homes, businesses, trees and cars.

The United Congregational Church said it will be closed indefinitely after the roof and sanctuary took heavy damage.

Conway is under a state of emergency until further notice.

Chairman of the Board of Selectman, John O’Rouke, told 22News, “Obviously, it was an event we weren’t expecting. We didn’t get any alerts ahead of time that this would happen. And as you’ve seen today, that devastation has been terrible.”

A tornado ripped through one home, tearing the walls right off of it. It threw personal belongings, like rugs, shoes, and personal documents onto the front lawn. Six homes similar to that one have been deemed unsafe to live in, forcing those families to find someplace else to stay.

Conway resident Elise Rymer was lucky. She told 22News, “You kinda get the shakes the day after, realizing how bad it was. But I also felt that I knew enough to go down in into a pretty deep basement, and that my dog and I would have made it, but it could have destroyed the house.”

The plan was to have power restored to 95% of the town as of 10:00pm Sunday night.

Classes are cancelled for Monday at the Conway Grammar School.