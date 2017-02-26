Thunderstorm left parts of western Massachusetts in shambles

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Emergency crews said it was miraculous that no one was killed in this storm.

Windy conditions that accompanied the Thunderstorm that went through Berkshire, Franklin and Hampshire Counties Saturday night made some areas look like a warzone. Thousands of residents lost power, as trees crashed down onto power lines and homes.

Sarah Florek of Goshen told 22News, “I almost started crying this morning just because we’ve owned it for so long. This is actually the first time we’ve ever had damage like this.”

Utility crews worked overnight to restore power while battling dozens of blocked roads. The Goshen Fire Department had their communications knocked out.

Captain Bob Labrie said, “We have a generator at the fire station and for whatever reason the generator turned on when the power went off and stopped generating electricity so the station was without power so it meant the communication tower behind the station was without power which made things a bit challenging to get the word out that we needed help.”

Labrie was able to rally the troops to shutdown Route 9 through the center of Goshen from where East Street to Route 112, but it meant some people had to take a half hour detour to get to their destinations.

More help came as the sun came up and the true extent of the damage was realized Sunday morning.

Labrie added, “Even though we’re a small hill town we have a good social network.”

Labrie contacted several homeowners to let them know they had damage to their property including Sarah Florek.

Florek said, “We’ve owned it for about 41 years my parents owned it, Bob Labrie actually called us this morning to tell us about the damage so we came up to take a look at it and get pictures for insurance and get someone up here to get the tree off the roof and get some tarps on it before we can get it fixed.”

Utility trucks lined the center of town with emergency management, and a state police helicopter surveying the damage from above.

John O’Rourke, who is the Conway Select Board Chairman, said, “We have multiple homes damaged many at a total loss along with hundreds perhaps thousands of trees.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the storm, but cleanup efforts are expected to continue well into Sunday night and into the workweek.