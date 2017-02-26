State education board to meet to discuss charter schools

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has two upcoming meetings to discuss charter schools as well as graduation and dropout rates.

The board is scheduled to meet at its Malden headquarters on Monday to discuss and vote on new charter schools proposed for Westfield, Plymouth and Sturbridge. It will also discuss and vote on proposed amendments to existing charters in New Bedford, Cambridge, Hadley and Boston.

The board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Topics on the agenda include a discussion of state graduation and dropout rates for the 2015-16 academic year and the next-generation MCAS exam.

The board is also scheduled to discuss recovery high school regulations and the governor’s proposed education budget for the upcoming fiscal year.