Six charged in death of UConn student run over after party

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Six University of Connecticut students have been charged with alcohol-related offenses after a student leaving a party was run over by a fire department vehicle and died last fall.

The students had been hosting an off-campus party at a fraternity-affiliated house Oct. 16. Nineteen-year-old party attendee Jeffny Pally died later that night after being struck.

Police say she had been sitting with her back against a garage door of the UConn Public Safety Complex when she was run over by a fire vehicle responding to an emergency call that turned out to be a false alarm.

The six students range in age from 21 to 22. Some were charged with permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol.

They’re due in court March 8.