Rattlesnake conservation plan panel scheduled to meet

The meeting is open to the public

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — A panel reviewing the state’s plan to establish a colony of timber rattlesnakes on a Quabbin Reservoir island is scheduled to meet.

The Rattlesnake Review Working Group has a meeting planned for Tuesday evening at Belchertown Town Hall.

The panel was formed at the urging of legislators to address public concerns about the state Department of Fisheries and Wildlife’s plan to place snakes on Mount Zion, an island off-limits to the public.

Some people feared the endangered snakes indigenous to Massachusetts would make their way to the mainland and harm hikers and hunters.

Plan supporters say those fears are unfounded.

After a thorough examination of the information, the group will make a recommendation about the conservation plan to the Fisheries and Wildlife Board.

