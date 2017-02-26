Pomeroy Sugar House pancake breakfast raises money for charity

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Good food for a good cause. Sunday is the start of the season at the Pomeroy Sugar House, and a portion of the funds raised from breakfasts of pancakes, French toast, or waffles, will go towards Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Jimmy Fund, and the Baystate Health Foundation’s Rays of Hope.

The restaurant is already packed with people ready to sample some Massachusetts maple syrup and support breast cancer research.

The restaurant started the fundraiser after one of its owners lost a battle with breast cancer. Last year, the breakfast raised $3,500, and this year the Pomeroy Sugar House hopes to raise $4,000.

The Sugar House will be serving breakfast until 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon.