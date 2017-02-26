Photo Gallery: Storm damage on Whately Rd. in Conway

A Viewer said the Pumpkin Hollow barn is gone

Sy Becker Published:
Conway Storm Damage

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night’s storm moved across western Massachusetts causing damage in several towns. Some residents speculate that a tornado must have touched down. One viewer reported that the Pumpkin Hollow barn is gone, but across the street has no damage at all. Take a look at these pictures sent in by a viewer showing the extent of the damage.

Storm Damage in Conway

