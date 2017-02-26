MassDOT closures to be implemented beginning Monday night

Exit 8 from I-91 North will be closed off from 9:00pm to 5:00am

Katie Cavanaugh Published:
i91 closure exit 8

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday night, MassDOT will be implementing several closures.

Exit 8 from I-91 North to I-291 East/Route 20 East will be closed off from 9:00pm to 5:00am.

State Street will be closed off between East Columbus Avenue and Hall of Fame Avenue from 8:00pm to 5:00am.

To reach I-291 East/Route 20 East from I-91 North while Exit 8 is closed:

  • Take Exit 10 for Main Street/Route 116. Take a right onto Main Street/Route 116. Turn left onto Liberty Street, then turn left onto Chestnut Street. Take the ramp on the right to access I-291 East/Route 20 East.

While State Street is closed:

  • From Hall of Fame Avenue, continue past State Street and turn left on Union Street. Turn left on East Columbus Avenue to access State Street.
  • From State Street, turn right on East Columbus Avenue. Turn left at Boland Wat and immediately turn left on Hall of Fame Avenue.
  • From East Columbus Avenue, continue past State Street, then turn left at Boland Way and immediately turn left on Hall of Fame Avenue.

