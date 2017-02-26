MassDOT announces lane closures on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has announced some overnight closures that could affect your commute.
From Monday, February 27th, through Friday, March 3rd, MassDOT will close Exit 8 from I-91 North to I-291 East from 9 o’clock at night to 5 o’clock the following morning. Also, State Street between East Columbus Avenue and Hall of Fame Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
MassDOT advises drivers to plan ahead for delays in travel time through these areas.
Suggested detours for these routes are as follows:
- To reach I-291 East from I-91 North, take Exit 10. Turn right onto Main Street/Route 116. Turn left onto Liberty Street, then left onto Chestnut Street. Take the ramp on the right for I-291 East.
- To reach State Street from Hall of Fame Avenue, turn onto Union Street, then left onto East Columbus Ave.
- To reach Hall of Fame Avenue from State Street, turn onto East Columbus Avenue, then left on Boland way, and left again onto Hall of Fame Avenue.