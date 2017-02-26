MassDOT announces lane closures on I-91 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT has announced some overnight closures that could affect your commute.

From Monday, February 27th, through Friday, March 3rd, MassDOT will close Exit 8 from I-91 North to I-291 East from 9 o’clock at night to 5 o’clock the following morning. Also, State Street between East Columbus Avenue and Hall of Fame Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

MassDOT advises drivers to plan ahead for delays in travel time through these areas.

Suggested detours for these routes are as follows:

To reach I-291 East from I-91 North , take Exit 10. Turn right onto Main Street/Route 116. Turn left onto Liberty Street, then left onto Chestnut Street. Take the ramp on the right for I-291 East.

To reach State Street from Hall of Fame Avenue, turn onto Union Street, then left onto East Columbus Ave.

To reach Hall of Fame Avenue from State Street, turn onto East Columbus Avenue, then left on Boland way, and left again onto Hall of Fame Avenue.