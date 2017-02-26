Maple syrup season begins in Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The maple syrup making season is short and sweet, and this week places like the Pomeroy Sugar House in Westfield started selling for the season.

Maple syrup shoppers have countless options on where to buy a bottle not just in Massachusetts, but throughout New England. With so many places to pick from, customers told 22News how they choose where to pick up the popular pancake topping.

Alison Chaloux of West Springfield said, “We’ve been up to different sugar houses in the Berkshires and Franklin county, but this one’s right here. It’s the closest one and it’s delicious. Why travel farther”.

Some syrup shoppers said it’s not just convenience that keeps them coming back to Massachusetts maple syrup makers. With competition from places like Vermont and even Canada, some shoppers said they still favor the taste of syrup made in Massachusetts.

Syrup makers from Pomeroy Sugar House said making maple syrup is a delicate process. When you’re deciding where to buy this season, you may want to factor in what kind of weather the area has been having.

Colby Cousineau of Pomeroy Sugar House said, “It will change the clarity of the syrup, being light, medium, or dark. When you have the nice colder weather earlier in the season, that’s when we get our lighter syrups, but as the season progresses and gets warmer like this, that’s when syrups get a little darker, and that’s actually what we’ve actually been making today”.

Some shoppers said clarity is a major factor in picking their maple syrup, but that doesn’t stop them from sampling them all.

Dana Prouty said, “I try it all, see what’s best. Each sugar house is kind of a little different. Some a little darker, some a little less, and depending on when the sap is being taken out of the trees, and the time of the spring”.

March is the official maple month in Massachusetts. You can find a list of sugar houses throughout Massachusetts here.