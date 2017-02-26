Many locals stand in solidarity with western Mass. Muslim community

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens demonstrated their solidarity with members of Western Massachusetts’ Muslim communities

Carrying signs expressing their support, the demonstrators gathered in front of the home of the Islamic Society of Western Massachusetts Mosque on Amostown road in West Springfield.

Myriam Quinnones told 22News, “Just the fact that I had the privilege of going back and visit my family and they can’t, think of doing that, it infuriates me.”

Demonstrators told 22News they have been working closely with the Islamic society to help promote better understanding of Muslims here in the Pioneer Valley.