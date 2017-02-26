Man arrested in SC wanted in Massachusetts double murder

Deputies say they believe Doughty carjacked a Honda Accord from a Massachusetts man

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say they approached a panhandler begging for money and discovered he’s wanted for a Massachusetts double murder.

Multiple media organizations report that the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Wes Cameron Doughty on Friday in Boiling Springs. He was standing on a street corner holding a sign asking for money.

Doughty and another man are suspected of killing two people at a home in Peabody, Massachusetts, almost a week ago.

Deputies say they believe Doughty carjacked a Honda Accord from a Massachusetts man and forced him to withdraw money from an ATM. Deputies found keys to a Honda in Doughty’s pocket and the car was found in the parking lot of a nearby Waffle House.

