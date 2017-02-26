Malloy throws support to Perez for national party chairman

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is among those who backing former Labor Secretary Tom Perez to head the national Democratic Party.

Malloy is chairman of the Democratic Governors Association.

Malloy issued his endorsement on Saturday morning in tweet, saying he’s proud to support Perez, who was later elected by the Democratic National Committee as the party’s new chairman.

Malloy says he saw firsthand that Perez is “a fighter on behalf of our candidates” and supports “progressive values” when Perez campaigned for the governor during a tough re-election campaign.

The contest for the party’s top job ultimately came down to Perez and Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, although seven candidates were on the ballot. Democrats met Saturday in Atlanta to choose their new leader.